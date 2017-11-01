Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and More Picture Perfect Celebrity Couples on Halloween

Ricky Gervais Jokes About Avoiding the ''Awful'' Human Species at All Costs—and That Includes Having Babies
Halloween isn't just for kids — and these celebrity couples are proof of that.
Several Hollywood sweethearts got into the Halloween spirit this year and dressed up for the spooktacular holiday. And we have to say, we're quite impressed.
While Halloween is normally a time for candy, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took a healthier direction and dressed up as avocado toast. The supermodel, the toast part of the costume, posted a picture her and her football hubby on Instagram, writing "I just can't resist an avocado !! #happyhaloween."
Jenna Dewan Tatum and her husband Channing Tatum also went all out this year by dressing up as the characters from Tim Burton's film The Nightmare Before Christmas—per the request of their little one Everly.
"When your daughter asks for Sally and Jack, you give her Sally and Jack," the actress and dancer wrote on Instagram. "Happy Halloween everyone."
But these weren't the only celebrity couples to get dressed up. Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima wore Bonnie and Clyde costumes, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dressed up as as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones. Fans even claimed they could see a baby bump underneath's Khloe's costume. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik also channeled their inner superheroes by dressing up as Marvel's Black Cat and Spider Man.
Who doesn't love avocado toast—or Tom and Gisele?
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her beau looked retro-chic as Bonnie and Clyde.
It looks like the country singer was caught by her hockey hubby.
The lovebirds dressed up as as Khaleesi and Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones and fans claimed they could spot a baby bump.
In this photo of a photo, the model and her Grammy-winning husband can be seen dressed in Copacabana costumes.
The I Know What You Did Last Summer actors looked adorable as characters from the 1986 show.
It's your friendly neighborhood Spider Man and his supermodel girlfriend.
The country music star donned a top hat and glasses while the Emmy-winning actress wore pigtails and a skeletons costume.
Sporting an impressive beard, the singer dressed up as Willie Nelson and her husband wore a Waylon Jennings costume.
Per the request of their daughter Everly, the couple dressed up as the stars from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
