How to Freshen Up Your Brows at Home Like Khloe Kardashian

It's hard to trust a stranger with your eyebrows.

There's always that fear that with one wrong movement, you could be left with awkwardly shaped arches or sparse tails you'll have to fill in for weeks before they grow back. It's a nightmare.

Kelley Baker knows the struggle. Zendaya, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and more regularly seek the beauty pro's help to transform their brows. Now, she's sharing how to maintain your brows in between appointments (read: Put the wax down!).

"[Eyebrows] used to be more filled in, but they're getting softer and softer," the guru told E! News.

Soft brows are easier to keep up at home. So, if your pro (or Kelley) is unavailable and you quiver at the thought of someone new, you can easily freshen up your brows with a few beauty products—no wax strips included.