Where's My Show? World Series Game 7 Bumps Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds and More

Olivia Benson has been benched—just for the night—thanks to Game 7 of the World Series.

Law & Order: SVU and Chicago PD won't run the previously scheduled new episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The NBC dramas will return with new episodes next week. The Blacklist, meanwhile, will air a new episode at 8 p.m. as planned. Yeah, you're going to have to wait a week to see what goes down between Mariska Hargitay's Benson and Brooke Shields' Shelia Porter.

NBC joins CBS in shelving new programming to make way for Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers on Fox.