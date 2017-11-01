Where's My Show? World Series Game 7 Bumps Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds and More

Olivia Benson has been benched—just for the night—thanks to Game 7 of the World Series.

Law & Order: SVU and Chicago PD won't run the previously scheduled new episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 1. The NBC dramas will return with new episodes next week. The Blacklist, meanwhile, will air a new episode at 8 p.m. as planned. Yeah, you're going to have to wait a week to see what goes down between Mariska Hargitay's Benson and Brooke Shields' Shelia Porter.

NBC joins CBS in shelving new programming to make way for Game 7 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers on Fox.

CBS is airing reruns of SEAL Team at 9 and 10 p.m., Survivor is still new at 8. SEAL Team and Criminal Minds will air next week.

Games 5 and 6 of the World Series each had around 19 million viewers, trouncing the competition.

ABC and The CW still have originals planned, so that's new episodes of The Goldbergs, Speechless, Modern Family, American Housewife and Designated Survivor on ABC and Riverdale and Dynasty on The CW.

Expect your favorite cable shows to remain unchanged.

