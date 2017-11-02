Kim Kardashian's BFF Hilariously Makes Fun of Her Early Morning Walks: "You're Like a 97-Year-Old Granny!"

Millie Bobby Brown and the Kardashians Are Having a Serious Lovefest on Twitter and OMG It's Amazing!
Those who follow Kim Kardashian on social media know she loves her early morning walks, but not everyone is a fan!
On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is on a diet and exercise kick but her BFF Jonathan Cheban can't help but give Kim a hard time.
"I'm really impressed with your self-control. I think it's really good, it shows me that you are possibly thinking of changing a lifestyle," Jonathan compliments Kim in this preview clip.
"It's gonna take a lot of work but this is gonna work," Kim says.
"By the way, this is pretty good for somebody who eats 365 meals a day," Jonathan adds referencing his body.
"But if you worked out…" Kim adds.
"I go to the gym, all you do is walk up and down hills. You're like a 97-year-old granny," Jonathan hilariously tells Kim. "Every morning I'm in New York I see, ‘Here we go! I'm going walking!' Every morning I'm like where's the exercise? I wanna see the Golden Girls up and down the hill."
Kim doesn't let Jonathan off easy. She makes him do her morning fitness routine down the street.
So how does Jonathan do? Watch the funny clip to find out!
