Kim Kardashian's BFF Hilariously Makes Fun of Her Early Morning Walks: "You're Like a 97-Year-Old Granny!"

Those who follow Kim Kardashian on social media know she loves her early morning walks, but not everyone is a fan!

On Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim is on a diet and exercise kick but her BFF Jonathan Cheban can't help but give Kim a hard time.

"I'm really impressed with your self-control. I think it's really good, it shows me that you are possibly thinking of changing a lifestyle," Jonathan compliments Kim in this preview clip.

"It's gonna take a lot of work but this is gonna work," Kim says.