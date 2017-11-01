Kristen Bell Gives Frozen the Rock Star Treatment With Metallica Mash-Up

Tom Selleck and David Letterman gave an epic performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

Or should we say, Kristen Bell dressed as Selleck's Magnum, P.I. character and Dave Grohl dressed as Letterman for Halloween, gave an epic performance. Bell appeared on the late-night show Tuesday, guest hosted by Grohl.

During the interview, Grohl said being there with Bell was "kind of the biggest deal" to his three daughters. "If I were to jam a song with you, I would become the coolest dad," the Foo Fighters star said.