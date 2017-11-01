Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Do Spot-On "Bible" & "Okurrr" Impressions

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Selena

Bidi Bidi Bom Bom! Kim Kardashian Does Her Best Selena Impression for Halloween

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1406

Watch Kim Kardashian Devour Pizza & Ice Cream While Enjoying ''Last Supper'' Before Health Kick: ''I Just Want a Good Body''

Khloe Kardashian's Tricks for Concealing Her Baby Bump

Millie Bobby Brown is a Keeping Up With the Kardashians superfan, okurrr?! 

During an appearance on The Tonight Show last night, the Stranger Things star revealed which binge-worthy TV show she's obsessed with.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians all the way. I love them," the 13-year-old gushed to Jimmy Fallon, who was a little shocked by Millie's admission. "I love them, I really do! Everybody kind of loves them. My mom, she's always like, ‘I can't watch it!' But then she sits there and she's like…"

Photos

Celebs Who Love Kardashians (And Other E! Shows)

"I'm obsessed with them," Millie continued. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"

Hear that, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe?!

Watch Millie's spot-on impressions above!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Monday, Sept. 25 at 9PM, only on E! UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Millie Bobby Brown , Stranger Things , Jimmy Fallon , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.