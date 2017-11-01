Olivia Munn and 5 More Actresses Accuse Producer Brett Ratner of Sexual Harassment or Misconduct

Not long after the Harvey Weinstein and James Toback scandals, six women, including actress Olivia Munn, accused film producer and director Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct. The women opened up about their experiences with Ratner — who's produced hits like The Revenant and Prison Break — to the Los Angeles Times.

Ratner's attorney Martin Singer denied each woman's claim on the producer's behalf.

In the article, Munn claimed Ratner behaved inappropriately towards her on more than one occasion. The Newsroom actress said he masturbated in front of her in his trailer in 2004. Early in her career, Munn had been visiting the set of After the Sun and had brought him a meal.

"He walked out ... with his belly sticking out, no pants on, shrimp cocktail in one hand and he was furiously masturbating in the other," she told the Los Angeles Times. "And before I literally could even figure out where to escape or where to look, he ejaculated."

Munn said her sister Sara Potts urged her to speak to a lawyer about the incident; however, the attorney discouraged Munn from going up against a major director.

"That did leave an impact on me," Munn told the Los Angeles Times. "How broken do women have to be before people listen?"

Munn wrote about the encounter in her 2010 tell-all: Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek; however, she didn't name Ratner in the account. A year later, Ratner identified himself as the unnamed director during a television interview and claimed he "banged her a few times," which he later told Howard Stern wasn't true.

In addition, Munn told the Los Angeles Times she ran into Ratner at a Creative Artists Agency party in 2010, where he allegedly told her he ejaculated on magazine covers featuring her picture.

After hearing rumors the two were intimate, Munn decided to go public with her story. She also told the Los Angeles Times she made "specific, conscientious choices not to work with Brett Ratner."

"It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won't quit," the voiceover actress for The Lego Ninjago movie said. "You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can't be connected to him anymore."

Ratner's attorney Martin Singer said the producer and Munn did have an "intimate relationship;" however, Munn denied the statement, calling it a "complete lie."

Ratner, through Singer, also said he "vehemently disputes" Munn's allegations.