Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye Team Up as the Powerpuff Girls for Halloween

What's up, Buttercup?

Kendall Jenner enlisted the help of her pals Hailey Baldwin and Justine Skye for her latest Halloween costume; the three dressed up as sexy versions of the Powerpuff Girls at a party they threw at the West Hollywood restaurant and lounge Delilah on Tuesday.

Jenner was Powerpuff Girl Buttercup, one of the original three. She wore a short, black wig with a green streak, a bright green bikini top under a black semi-sheer top, paired with a green painted leather jacket, a black shredded mini skirt, and thigh-high black fishnet stockings and leather boots.