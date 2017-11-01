The Bachelor Season 22 Premiere: Find Out When Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Second Shot at Love Will Begin

New year, new Bachelor.
Not sure how you are spending the first day of 2018? Don't worry, ABC's got you covered, as the network announced that season 22 of The Bachelor, starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., will premiere Monday, Jan. 1, 2018. We can't think of a better way to nurse your New Year's Eve hangovers than by watching (and judging) over 25 women exit a limo to meet Arie, can you?
The runner-up of The Bachelorette season eight, Arie, 36, is hoping his second shot at finding love in the franchise works out.
ABC
"I was a little skeptical because we'd been in talks for a few years about doing it, so I just kind of went into it with an open heart, an open mind," Arie said on Good Morning America after he was unexpectedly announced as the next Bach, landing the role over frontrunner Peter Kraus. "It just hit me that yeah, I'm here."
Viewers last saw Arie six years ago, when he was left broken hearted by Emily Maynard, who chose Jef Holm over him. (She's now married to Tyler Johnson.)
"He hasn't been able to find a love like hers since," ABC said in its release."Now Arie, 36, is back and ready to race into America's heart yet again when he returns for a second shot at love."
Introduced as a race car driver on Emily's season, Arie has since found success in the real estate business.
While Bachelor Nation was shocked when he was announced as the next Bachelor, Chris Harrison defended the choice when he chatted with E! News at the 2018 Miss America competition.
"We chose Arie because he's great. I love Arie, I'm a little biased because he's a friend of mine and I've known him for several years, so I'm actually really excited he's the Bachelor. I think he's a very sincere good gentleman and I think he'll be a good one."
