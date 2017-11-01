Heidi Klum Unveils 2017 Halloween Costume and It's Quite the "Thriller"

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
The queen of Halloween is back and more frightful than ever.
Heidi Klum showed up at her 18th annual Halloween bash dressed as the werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video. The supermodel donned furry ears, fangs and the classic red and yellow letterman's jacket. She also wore spooky claws and elaborate makeup to add to her haunting look.
Of course, it took a little time to make the supermodel look this frightening. Klum documented her getting-ready process and gave fans a sneak peek of her costume on Instagram.
But Klum's costume wasn't the only showstopper of the night. The America's Got Talent judge performed the classic "Thriller" dance seen in the King of Pop's music video.
Michael Stewart/Getty Images
The bash, held at Moxy Times Square, was certainly a star-studded affair. Celebrity guests included Mike Myers, Heather Graham, Jackie Cruz and Coco and Ice T. The supermodel also invited a few of her co-stars, including former America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon and Project Runway judge Zac Posen.
This isn't the first time Klum has gone all out for Halloween. In 2016, she managed to clone herself five times over and in 2015 she went as Jessica Rabbit. A few of her other elaborate costumes include a butterfly, an older version of herself and the inside of her body.
Check out the gallery to see some of her previous looks.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Instead of transforming into someone else, Heidi Klum opted to clone herself five times with the help of prosthetics and some fabulous wigs.
Andrew Toth/WireImage
Heidi Klum is known for stepping out in outrageous Halloween costumes, so lets take a look back at her wackiest and most wonderful getups from years past.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
"They said, 'Are you really in there Mama?'" Klum told E! News, talking about he children's reaction to her butterfly costume.
Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
"The one time that I [looked] like me but older, they were scared," Klum told E! News, talking about her childrens' reactions to her Halloween costumes.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Heidi Klum
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Amanda Schwab/Startraksphoto.com
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Evan Agostini/WireImage
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
Theo Wargo/WireImage
DMIPhoto/FilmMagic
We can't wait to see what Klum will be next year!
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.