'Tis the Season to Color! Starbucks Unveils 2017 Holiday Cups

That time of the year has officially arrived!
With Halloween behind us, we can officially revel in the holiday season with help from Starbucks. The chain known as much for its new frappuccino creations as it is for its 20 years of cup designs has unveiled this year's class of holiday cups. Turns out—Starbucks left the coloring up to customers this year as the chain has unveiled its first line of color-in containers.
"This year's cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations," Leanne Fremar, executive creative director for Starbucks, said. "We love the idea of everyone making this year's cup their own."
For those who like a little coloring inspiration, the cups come with a sweet design by illustrator Jordan Kay."I liked the idea of hands as the centering point, a symbol of connection, love and giving joy," Kay said in a statement. "Whether it's wrapping presents or decorating a tree, writing cards or enjoying a mug of cocoa."
Meanwhile, the 2017 cup sleeve for hot beverages reads "Give Good," a precious reminder to all during the holiday season.
Additionally, coffee drinkers can relish the return of some beloved holiday drinks, including the Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte and Peppermint Mocha.
This year's theme picks up where last year's designs left off as Starbucks used designs created by customers to decorate 13 different 2016 cups.
There you have it—another year, another Starbucks holiday cup, except this time, the art is in your hands.