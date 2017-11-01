Grey's Anatomy Behind the Scenes: Tour the Costume Department in Preview of This Week's Post-Op

You may not be ready for this flashback.

This week, Grey's Anatomy's webseries Post-Op is splitting into two parts and taking a trip behind the scenes to see how the costumes and sets come together. In our exclusive preview, you get to hear a few secrets about scrub colors and take a closer look at two iconic costumes from one of the most iconic—and devastating—episodes in the history of the series.

We'll set the scene: The Chief's niece is in the hospital suffering from cancer. She had to miss her prom, so the interns are putting on a prom inside the hospital. Meredith's dating the vet, but still in love with Derek, who's trying to make it work with Addison. And Izzy's trying on multiple dresses before going to show them off to her fiance, just as he's dying in his bed...

Yep, it's season two's finale, "Losing My Religion," AKA the prom episode, AKA the episode where Denny dies.