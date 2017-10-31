Donald Trump Jr. Just Dressed Up as President Donald Trump for Halloween

Donald Trump Jr. is keeping his Halloween costume in the family.

When it was time for New York City residents to trick-or-treat on Tuesday night, the eldest son of President Donald Trump revealed his costume.

Ladies and gentlemen, Donald Jr. is going as his father!

"Taking it to the next level #merica #maga #halloween #costume #nyc #kids #trump," he shared on social media while posing with his children.

His outfit consisted of a mask featuring the President's face. He also sported a red, white and blue onesie.

During the festivities that occurred through the Upper East Side, the Trump family received candy, posed for photos and even experienced a spooky maze.

"Hard to tell because it's dark but this is someone's house on the upper east side of NYC. Literally a full interactive maze," Donald Jr. shared with his followers. "They go all out and it's amazing. They also let anyone in to see it. The video doesn't do it justice. #halloweencostume #haloween #decoration #party #nyc #ues #newyork."

Ultimately, all good times must come to an end. 

When the clock hit 10 p.m. EST, it was time for the Trump kids to say goodnight.

"Kids had a great time and ate way too much candy," he shared. "Now it's time for bed. #halloween #candy #kids #bedtime."

