Fergie Posts Throwback Photo With Josh Duhamel Ahead of Halloween Night Out

CasAmigos Tequila Halloween Party, Josh Duhamel, Fergie

Amy Graves/Getty Images

Fergie's Halloween celebrations aren't complete without family.

Before kids headed out for trick or treating and adults traveled to the hottest parties, the Black Eyed Peas lead singer took to Instagram to look back on some spooky parties from the past.

In between showcasing Halloween costumes worn by fans, Fergie posted a throwback photo of herself alongside Josh Duhamel from the 2015 Casamigos Tequila Halloween party.

The pair showed up to the star-studded event as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette.

As for what could go down tonight, a source tells E! News that Fergie and Josh want to keep things as "normal" as possible for their four-year-old son Axl. As a result, the family will spend Halloween together near their Brentwood neighborhood.

"Trick or treat? Yah, absolutely," Fergie explained to Wendy Williams earlier this month when asked if she will celebrate the holiday with her ex.

 She continued, "We're with [Axl] all the time, we're just not with him together all the time. We try to do a once a week thing where we're all three together."

On Tuesday evening, Fergie would reveal her costume in an Instagram post. "Off to Never Land," she wrote while posing next to Axl. 

Back in September, E! News confirmed that Fergie and Josh separated after eight years of marriage. Since the news was announced, both parties have put on a drama-free front and appear to be co-parenting to the best of their abilities.

"I love Josh, he's the father of my child, we forever have that project together and we're doing the best we can," Fergie shared on The Wendy Williams Show. "You made me cry! Two minutes in you're getting my teary eyed."

