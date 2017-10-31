Kristen Bell Reveals What Keeps Her Marriage to Dax Shepard Hot: "The Funny Keeps It Spicy!"

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna, Halloween

Dream Kardashian Celebrates Her First Halloween as an Adorable Raggedy Ann

Fergie, Halloween 2017

Fergie Posts Throwback Photo With Josh Duhamel Ahead of Halloween Night Out

The Flash

The Flash Welcomes a New Superhero & 1 Very Scary Dad

It's all about the laughs! 

Even Hollywood's hottest couples have to find ways to keep the romance alive in their relationships. Kristen Bell revealed that for her and hubby Dax Shepard, it's all about making each other laugh. 

"The funny keeps it spicy for us a lot. He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there," Kristen revealed to E! News host Zuri Hall at last night's A Bad Mom Christmas premiere. "But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs."

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

What did Mila Kunis reveal is the key to a strong relationship for her and Ashton Kutcher? See her answer and more in the clip above!  

Catch the latest news on E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , E! News , Kristen Bell , Mila Kunis , Ashton Kutcher , Movies , Dax Shepard , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.