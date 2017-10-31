Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Cousins According to This Family Tree

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's connection has taken on a whole new meaning.
As royal watchers eagerly hope for a possible engagement announcement, a genealogical investigation by The Mail on Sunday has a surprising revelation about the couple.
According to the findings, this pair is distant cousins through a late 15th century ancestor of the Queen Mother.
Meghan's connection to the royal family reportedly comes from the ancestors of her father Thomas Markle.
While it's just one report, this isn't the first royal couple to have such a connection. Earlier this year, Expedia developed an online tool that shows how the Scandinavian and British royal families have been connected through marriage.
The site claims that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are cousins. In fact, they share the same bloodline and are both directly related to Queen Victoria.
Family trees aside, all signs point to Prince Harry and Meghan heading to an official engagement.
"While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it's fair to say they're as good as engaged now," an insider recently shared with E! News. "They've spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!"
To top it all off, Prince Harry reportedly took Meghan for tea at the palace to meet Queen Elizabeth. The ultimate sign that a proposal is near? We will have to stay tuned.
"She has a packed schedule between now and November with Suits, but after that will be an exciting time for them and a new chapter in their relationship," a source shared with us.