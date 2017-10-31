J Balvin Performs "Mi Gente" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Cousins According to This Family Tree

This Is Us

This Is Us Edits Out Kevin Spacey Reference From Tonight's Episode

Tom Brady, ESPN The Magazine

Tom Brady Is Convinced That Drinking Enough Water Will Prevent Sunburns

¿Y dónde está mi gente?

Ellen DeGeneres or should we say, Karla Kardashian, celebrated Halloween with many guests including Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and even had a special performance by J Balvin

"Our next guest has the biggest song in the world right now," the host explained. "The music video has been seen more than one billion times." 

Shortly after, the 32-year-old singer took the stage and performed his global hit, "Mi Gente," while rocking a white suit and hat. 

Watch

J Balvin Tells All in Fun Rapid-Fire Game

The smash hit was recorded by the Colombian singer and French-Mauritian singer and producer Willy William and it's actually a remix of William's "Voodoo Song."

Balvin who has worked with Pharrell Williams,Pitbull, Camila Cabello and Justin Bieber also added Beyoncé to his list of famous collaborations. 

Watch

J Balvin Talks Hey Ma Collab With Camila Cabello

In September, the singers released a remix version of "Mi Gente" featuring the Lemonade singer.  

"Mi Gente" alongside "Despacito" became the two non-English songs that for the first time in Billboard history reigned in the Top 10. 

When the remix was released, Beyoncé announced that she would be donating all proceeds of the song to hurricane relief charities in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and other Caribbean islands. 

"We reached out, never thinking they would say yes," said Rebecca Leon, who co-manages Balvin, to Billboard. Then weeks later, Beyoncé was recording the Spanish version.

The Huston native also added the most famous line of all: "Azul, are you with me?"

With Blue Ivy answering herself, "Oh, yes I am!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Ellen DeGeneres Show , J Balvin , Latin , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.