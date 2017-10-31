This Is Us Edits Out Kevin Spacey Reference From Tonight's Episode

This Is Us had to make a change to its Halloween episode tonight.

In the version of the hour given to press, a 20-something Kevin's roommate comes home and tells him that he has been cast in a Kevin Spacey movie, and has been invited to a party with the cast.

According to a statement from 20th Century Fox Television, line has been edited in light of the allegations against Spacey that came to light this weekend, and will be different when the show actually airs tonight.

"In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey," reads the statement, which was sent to everyone given access to the episode beforehand.