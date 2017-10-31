This Is Us Edits Out Kevin Spacey Reference From Tonight's Episode

NeNe Leakes Wastes No Time Getting Right Back Into the Drama in This Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 Sneak Peek
This Is Us had to make a change to its Halloween episode tonight.
In the version of the hour given to press, a 20-something Kevin's roommate comes home and tells him that he has been cast in a Kevin Spacey movie, and has been invited to a party with the cast.
According to a statement from 20th Century Fox Television, line has been edited in light of the allegations against Spacey that came to light this weekend, and will be different when the show actually airs tonight.
"In light of recent events, the producers have decided to remove the brief reference to Kevin Spacey," reads the statement, which was sent to everyone given access to the episode beforehand.
In an interview with Buzzfeed, Stark Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp said that Spacey made untoward sexual advances towards him when Rapp was 14 years old. Spacey later issued a somewhat controversial statement.
Yesterday, Netflix announced that the next season of House of Cards, which stars Spacey, would be its last, and then this morning, they announced that production on the show was suspended all together to give Netflix and the production company time to review the "current situation."
The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has also announced that Spacey will no longer be honored with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award, after it was announced in June that he would be receiving it.
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
