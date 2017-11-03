''Insecure'' Scott Disick Says Dating Girls After Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Not Fulfilling'' Him: ''I'm Just Not Happy With Anybody''
Scott Disick just can't get over Kourtney Kardashian.
In an emotional clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott opens up to Kim Kardashian following his dramatic trip to Cannes with Bella Thorne.
"It just looked like some big soap opera going on," Kim says of the headline-making vacation, which also saw Kourtney and Younes Bendjima heating up in the south of France. "It was like a fun show."
"I didn't see the show because I was living it," a solemn Scott says. "But look at it my perspective? She was on vacation with one man the whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."
"Honestly I think it's beyond the girls at this point," Kim advises. "I think if you found someone that you were happy with I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. She just had concern."
"Well she sure didn't say that. Not once to me," Scott says.
"But she also has to move on with her life if that's where she feels like she's going. This is where I think you're not getting it," Kim tells the father of three.
"I don't live the cleanest looking life. I'm a guy, I'm a little younger, maybe the way I'm getting over her is a drop different. And it's hard, I don't really know what to do. It's like if I step out of line one way I could lose everybody in the matter of a second," Scott tells Kim. "Sometimes I just feel kind of insecure like if Kourtney met somebody, fell in love, got married and then everyone's like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott. Like, we don't really need to be close with him anymore.'…But it's a scary thing for me."
