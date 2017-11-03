''Insecure'' Scott Disick Says Dating Girls After Kourtney Kardashian Is ''Not Fulfilling'' Him: ''I'm Just Not Happy With Anybody''

Scott Disick just can't get over Kourtney Kardashian.

In an emotional clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott opens up to Kim Kardashian following his dramatic trip to Cannes with Bella Thorne.

"It just looked like some big soap opera going on," Kim says of the headline-making vacation, which also saw Kourtney and Younes Bendjima heating up in the south of France. "It was like a fun show."

"I didn't see the show because I was living it," a solemn Scott says. "But look at it my perspective? She was on vacation with one man the whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."