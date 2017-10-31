America Ferrera, Keke Palmer, Demi Lovato and More Stars That Dressed Up as Selena Quintanilla

Demi Lovato, Selena Quintanilla, Halloween, 2017, Costume

Snapchat / Demi Lovato

As it was once said, "Anything for Selenas!"

This past weekend, Demi Lovato had us in awe of her transformation into Selena Quintanilla. The "Sorry Not Sorry" songstress paid tribute to the late singer while celebrating the holiday with friends. 

Demi wore a sparkling plum halter-style, criss-cross, cleavage-baring, bell-bottom jumpsuit. Selena had often performed while wearing the same sexy outfit, often sporting a long-sleeve, matching bolero over it.

Demi completed her costume with a long dark brown wig with large bangs and red lipstick, channeling Selena's signature look. She posted pics and videos of herself on Snapchat.

 

America Ferrera, Keke Palmer, Selena Costume

Instagram

But Demi isn't the only celebrity that's paid tribute to the "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" singer, America Ferreraalso rocked an iconic Selena look for her show Superstore.

Last year, Keke Palmer paid tribute to Selena while rocking her famous rhinestone bustier. The Scream Queens star also wrote a touching post saying, "She used her voice to paint her culture all over the world, telling their stories that hadn't been told and in being so true she touched many others and inspired so many to be proud of who they were!"

Chris Brown's daughter Royalty also rocked an adorable Selena costume in 2016. 

This Friday, Selena will be posthumously receiving her star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

