Kristen Bell Thinks Dax Shepard Was Trying to Make Her "Horny" at A Bad Moms Christmas Premiere

Kristen Bell is dishing on her relationship with Dax Shepard.
The actress shared how she keeps things "spicy" with her husband during an exclusive interview with E! News' Zuri Hall at Monday's A Bad Moms Christmas premiere in Los Angeles.
"Well the funny keeps it spicy for us a lot," Bell told us. "He keeps me laughing all the time. I try to make him laugh and every now and again I get there. But really it's just being aware of the other person's needs is also hot."
A Bad Moms Christmas' Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn Play Hilarious Game of Never Have I Ever
Rich Fury/Getty Images
She then shared that they're 10 years into their relationship so "it's not like anybody's closing the door after work and ripping each other's clothes off." But she admitted that it does still happen, it just happens at certain moments.
"It sort of comes out of like, he'll make the coffee or like wear a Christmas sweater to the Bad Moms premiere, which I was like, 'Are you trying to make me horny?' Come on!" Bell told us.
During the interview, the actress also dished about promoting the movie with her co-stars Mila Kunis and Kathryn Hahn and revealed that last bad mom thing she did!
Take a look at the video above to see what she shared with us!
A Bad Moms Christmas will be released on Nov. 1.