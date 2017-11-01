Crystal Smith Panics Over Screwing Up a Potential Job Opportunity: "I Want Her to Like Me!"

The clock is ticking!
Crystal Smith is an up-and-coming food whiz. On this week's episode of The Platinum Life, she's trying to make her culinary dreams come true but she's got to jump through a few hoops first.
Crystal is able to book a meeting with the food company Gobble. "I'm so nervous about meeting with Ooshma from Gobble because I want her to like me," Crystal shares. "I want her to want to want to do business with me."
While she may be nervous, Crystal is still amazed at the incredible opportunity. "It's incredible that a company like Gobble would want to work with me," Crystal explains. "Even more incredible that this new chapter in my life came from such a negative time."
Unfortunately, it's going to be a little more complicated than she hoped to get the green light from Ooshma. "Well, Crystal, I'm going to put you on the spot. I'd like to have you whip up one of these dishes today," Ooshma revealed.
"We want to test you. What we really want to see, Crystal, is that you can cook these recipes in 15 minutes when they're prepped the way that you've written here." Um, a little more than she bargained for but Crystal's up to the challenge...she hopes!
See the tense moment in the clip above!
Watch the premiere of The Platinum Life Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m., only on E!