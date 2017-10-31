Mila Kunis Reveals the Simple Secret to Keeping Things Hot with Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is a good mom who sometimes likes to be a little bit bad!
On Monday night's premiere of A Bad Moms Christmas, the 34-year-old mother of two, who left daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri at home for the date night with hubby Ashton Kutcher, dished to E! News' Zuri Hall about balancing life as a wife and mother, but still being a little naughty.
Zuri asked the star, "When is the last time you were a bad mom?"
Wearing a dazzling black number, Ashton's lady love admitted, "I just took a shot of vodka right before I started this."
As for how she and Ashton will be celebrating after her big L.A. premiere, the hands-on mom admitted, "We're going to sleep."
The former That '70s Show star explained that she had to be up at 6 a.m. to get her 3-year-old daughter dressed for school.
As for how the fam of four celebrated Halloween, Mila explained that they celebrated in their neighborhood over the weekend.
She also said that her daughter would be having a Halloween parade at her school on Tuesday.
And because E! News loves love we had to know how Ashton and Mila keep things hot despite the demands of parenthood. Mila said it's all about communication.
"Communication is key," said the star.
A Bad Moms Christmas, which also stars celeb moms Kathryn Hahn and Kristen Bell, hits theaters on Nov. 1.