Celebrities Who Channeled the Power of Wonder Woman for Halloween 2017

Several celebrities channeled the powers of Wonder Woman this Halloween.

Early this morning, Robin Roberts dressed up as the heroine and used her shield to fight off burglars with her fellow anchors on Good Morning America. Multiple Wonder Women also appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. Co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest dressed up as the D.C. Comics hero—one of their many costume changes this morning—along with their guests and HGTV stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott.

The Property Brothers stars even shared a video of them heading to the airport after the show, wondering if T.S.A. would give them a hard time for traveling in their costumes.