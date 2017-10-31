You Gotta See Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Epic Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim Halloween Costume

Jay channeled the late rapper (and his good friend) from one of his most iconic photo shoots, wearing a red leather jacket, Timberlands, a gold chain and sunglasses.

The rapper and Queen B dressed up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party Monday night (see the eighth photo in the gallery above).

The famous couple always goes big when it comes to Halloween costumes , and this year was no different. In fact, Jay literally went big... Biggie Smalls that is!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have outdone themselves once again!

She rocked red leggings with a black and gold belt and wore her hair down in dark ringlets. She accessorized perfectly, wearing oversized sunnies and even added a mole above her dark lip liner.

Bey, on the other hand, took inspo from Kim's music video "Rain" with Missy Elliot .

Bey's bestie Kelly went as Strangé from Boomerang and her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon , went as Eddie Murphy .

Instagram



Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson Hot damn! The husband and wife make quite a splash as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.

Instagram



Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel "If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies!" the pop star wrote on social media, signing the note "Woody, Jesse, and Buzz."

Instagram



Fergie The newly single pop star steps out for trick or treating with her little boy Axl.

Instagram



Jessica Alba & Cash Warren The Alba family vants to suck your blood!

Instagram



Emma Roberts & Evan Peters No American Horror Story here! This couple makes for picture perfect witches.

Instagram



Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. "Happy Halloween everyone!" the actor captioned this photo. "Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year ... Maxwell Houser makes an appearance."

Instagram



Jessie James Decker The pregnant country singer and E! reality star holds her very own Mickey Mouse close.

Instagram



Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Millennials rejoice—the supermodel is the toast to the NFL star's avocado.

Instagram



Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Mother of dragons! The E! reality star and her basketball playing beau go as their favorite characters from Game of Thrones.

Instagram



Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher "The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 'catching!'" the country singer captioned the couples shot. "@catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems"

Instagram



Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid It's a whole new world for this Olympic gold medalist and brand new father!

Twitter



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett & Hank Baskett Trick or treat says this famous family!

BACKGRID



Natalie Dormer Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for this actress!

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?



Matt Lauer & Savannah Guthrie Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, is that you?!

Instagram



Amber Rose & Sebastian Taylor Thomaz "Chucky ❤️'s Tiffany FOREVER!!!!" the social media sensation shared on Instagram.

Instagram



Tony Goldwyn, Kerry Washington & Bellamy Young The cast of Scandal goes all out for Halloween.

Instagram, E!



Dream Kardashian Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's almost 1-year-old tot is a picture perfect Raggedy Ann!

Instagram



Nicole Scherzinger Walk like an Egyptian!

Instagram



Vanessa & Stella Hudgens Skeleton sisters! "Nothing better than Halloween decorations, a chai latte, skeleton onesie and mi sister," she captioned this image.

David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution



Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest It's a Freaky Friday moment courtesy of the talk show hosts!

Instagram



Tamra Judge The Real Housewives of Orange County star works up a sweat at her CUT Fitness studio.

Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?



Kathie Lee Gifford, Blake Shelton & Hoda Kotb The country music superstar surprised the ladies of Today, who rocked coordinating ensembles à la Miley Cyrus and Shelton.

ABC/Paula Lobo



Ginger Zee The Good Morning America co-host went as baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Instagram



Alessandra Ambrosio & Jamie Mazur Spiderman and a skeleton walk into a Halloween party...

Instagram



Halle Berry The actress dubbed her look, "When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight."

Instagram



Paris Hilton The socialite is joined by two of her furry friends for a spooky photo opp.

Instagram



Neil Patrick Harris "Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious," the actor shared in his family photo.

Instagram



Holly Madison Stranger Things have happened than this former Playboy bunny dressing up as Eleven from the Netflix series.

Instagram



Hilary Duff "A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.

ABC/Paula Lobo



Good Morning America Super heroes and heroines from the Marvel Universe stole the show at GMA.

Vivien Best



Matthew Morrison The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.

Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood



Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage



Naomi Campbell The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Chivas Regal



Kristen Doute & Brian Carter The Vanderpump Rules couple attends Diego Boneta's Halloween Party with Chivas Regal in West Hollywood.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images



Karlie Kloss The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.

Instagram



JWoww "Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic



Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.

All Access Photo / Splash News



Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.

Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood



Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."

Instagram



Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Instagram



Gwyneth Paltrow The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.

BACKGRID



Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images



Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor The two dress up as a panda and a jester.

Snapchat / Demi Lovato



Demi Lovato The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.

Instagram



Adele The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila



Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.

GICA / BACKGRID



Adam Levine The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.