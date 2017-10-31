You Gotta See Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Epic Biggie Smalls and Lil' Kim Halloween Costume

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have outdone themselves once again!
The famous couple always goes big when it comes to Halloween costumes, and this year was no different. In fact, Jay literally went big...Biggie Smalls that is!
The rapper and Queen B dressed up as Notorious B.I.G. and Lil' Kim at Kelly Rowland's Halloween party Monday night (see the eighth photo in the gallery above).
Jay channeled the late rapper (and his good friend) from one of his most iconic photo shoots, wearing a red leather jacket, Timberlands, a gold chain and sunglasses.
Bey, on the other hand, took inspo from Kim's music video "Rain" with Missy Elliot.
She rocked red leggings with a black and gold belt and wore her hair down in dark ringlets. She accessorized perfectly, wearing oversized sunnies and even added a mole above her dark lip liner.
Bey's bestie Kelly went as Strangé from Boomerang and her hubby, Tim Weatherspoon, went as Eddie Murphy.
See how more stars have been celebrating the spooky holiday by scrolling below!
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
Hot damn! The husband and wife make quite a splash as Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings.
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel
"If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies!" the pop star wrote on social media, signing the note "Woody, Jesse, and Buzz."
Fergie
The newly single pop star steps out for trick or treating with her little boy Axl.
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
The Alba family vants to suck your blood!
Emma Roberts & Evan Peters
No American Horror Story here! This couple makes for picture perfect witches.
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.
"Happy Halloween everyone!" the actor captioned this photo. "Eat your heart out John Cryer! Next year ... Maxwell Houser makes an appearance."
Jessie James Decker
The pregnant country singer and E! reality star holds her very own Mickey Mouse close.
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady
Millennials rejoice—the supermodel is the toast to the NFL star's avocado.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Mother of dragons! The E! reality star and her basketball playing beau go as their favorite characters from Game of Thrones.
Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher
"The only deer I am OK with @mfisher1212 'catching!'" the country singer captioned the couples shot. "@catchindeers #HelpMe #happyhalloween #veganwifeproblems"
Ryan Lochte & Kayla Rae Reid
It's a whole new world for this Olympic gold medalist and brand new father!
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett & Hank Baskett
Trick or treat says this famous family!
Natalie Dormer
Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for this actress!
Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?
Matt Lauer & Savannah Guthrie
Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, is that you?!
Amber Rose & Sebastian Taylor Thomaz
"Chucky ❤️'s Tiffany FOREVER!!!!" the social media sensation shared on Instagram.
Tony Goldwyn, Kerry Washington & Bellamy Young
The cast of Scandal goes all out for Halloween.
Dream Kardashian
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's almost 1-year-old tot is a picture perfect Raggedy Ann!
Nicole Scherzinger
Walk like an Egyptian!
Vanessa & Stella Hudgens
Skeleton sisters! "Nothing better than Halloween decorations, a chai latte, skeleton onesie and mi sister," she captioned this image.
David M. Russell, Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest
It's a Freaky Friday moment courtesy of the talk show hosts!
Tamra Judge
The Real Housewives of Orange County star works up a sweat at her CUT Fitness studio.
Nate Congleton/NBC News? ?TODAY?
Kathie Lee Gifford, Blake Shelton & Hoda Kotb
The country music superstar surprised the ladies of Today, who rocked coordinating ensembles à la Miley Cyrus and Shelton.
Ginger Zee
The Good Morning America co-host went as baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy.
Alessandra Ambrosio & Jamie Mazur
Spiderman and a skeleton walk into a Halloween party...
Halle Berry
The actress dubbed her look, "When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight."
Paris Hilton
The socialite is joined by two of her furry friends for a spooky photo opp.
Neil Patrick Harris
"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious," the actor shared in his family photo.
Holly Madison
Stranger Things have happened than this former Playboy bunny dressing up as Eleven from the Netflix series.
Hilary Duff
"A lego and a bunny go to a party," the Younger star shared on Instagram while posing with her son Luca.
Good Morning America
Super heroes and heroines from the Marvel Universe stole the show at GMA.
Matthew Morrison
The Glee star give a thumbs up at his 8th Annual Halloween Party presented by PAC SUN and Podwall Entertainment at The h.wood Group's Poppy.
Nate Weber / Universal Studios Hollywood
Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden
Traveling in pairs is always better than going solo while at Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Kevin Tachman/amfAR2017/WireImage
Naomi Campbell
The supermodel stops the show at with her stunning costume at the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Chivas Regal
Kristen Doute & Brian Carter
The Vanderpump Rules couple attends Diego Boneta's Halloween Party with Chivas Regal in West Hollywood.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
The model goes Marilyn Monroe for the 2017 Naked Heart Foundation x amfAR: Fabulous Fund Fair in New York City.
JWoww
"Goals," the Jersey Shore star wrote on Instagram while dressing up one day early with her family.
Michael Stewart/FilmMagic
Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka
The socialite and her beau went for an inspired look at the amfAR Halloween party.
All Access Photo / Splash News
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
The actor and his fiancée are Beavis and Butthead.
Mike Danenberg / Universal Studios Hollywood
Adam Devine & Chloe Bridges
It's date night for the famous pair who travel to Universal Studios Hollywood's "Halloween Horror Nights."
Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders
Dorothy and the Lion from The Wizard of Oz arrive at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails for a night of Halloween fun sponsored by Absolut Elyx.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads
The actor and the producer, with whom he has often worked, dress up as the Grady Twins from The Shining.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress reprised her role from Se7en for Halloween.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden
The duo exit Poppy dressed as Leeloo Dallas and Korben Dallas for Matthew Morrison's 7th Annual Halloween Party.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
The two dress up as a panda and a jester.
Demi Lovato
The singer dresses up as the like Selena Quintanilla.
Adele
The singer resurfaced with this Halloween costume photo after months of staying away from the spotlight.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban
The two dress up as Cher and Sonny Bono for the 2017 Casamigos Halloween Party.
Adam Levine
The singer said he raided wife Behati Prinsloo's closet for his Halloween costume.
Photos
See More From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2017
Which costumes were your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!