Teresa Giudice Calls Sofía Vergara a "Bitch" and Makes Xenophobic Comments

Sofía Vergara and Teresa Giudice Feud: ''Those Two Shouldn't Even Be in the Same Category,'' Says Source
Teresa Giudice is calling Sofia Vergara a "bitch."
On Monday, Giudice and her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub stopped by Mohegan Sun for Gettin' Real With The Housewives, a special edition Reality Check event. While there, the cast members participated in a moderated panel as well as a live Q&A session with over 400 audience members at The Cabaret Theatre.
In response to a question during the discussion portion of the event regarding what celebrities they've been approached by that are fans of the show, Guidice told a story about an alleged encounter with Vergara.
In video footage obtained by TMZ from the event, Giudice can be heard saying, "So anyway, we're in the green room and my publicist from Bravo said, 'You're gonna run into Sofía so we want you guys to take pictures together.'"
She continues, "I said, 'Alright, that's fine.' I never ask for a picture because I'm so not like that, I don't care. If you look at my Instagram...who I did take a picture with, which she was so sweet too, Jennifer Lopez. She's on my Instagram."
Giudice then says, "But anyway, Sofía Vergara...I can't stand her, sorry. We're in the green room and I hate to say that, I hate to say it because you know I'm Italian she's Columbian, she has an accent, she has more of an accent than me...You would think that she would be nice, you know like she's an immigrant."
Giudice then stands up and she asks Staub to stand up and help demonstrate what allegedly happened during the photo-op. She then shows that Vergara stepped in front of her while they took the pic.
She says in the video that she didn't do or say anything to Vergara and she was "so mad" at herself because she wanted to say "bitch, I don't want to take a picture with you."
Giudice later tells the audience that she overheard Vergara say to her publicist, "Why are you making me take a picture with that woman?"
E! News has reached out to Giudice and Vergara for comment.