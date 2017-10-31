Haunted Hollywood: The Creepiest Ghost Stories in Tinseltown

Double double, toil and trouble, fire burn and...Hollywood is freaking terrifying, you guys.

On this, the annual All Hallows Eve, as the spirits awaken and the candy is handed out, our television screens aren't the only things that are going to be haunted. As it turns out, Hollywood itself is basically like one giant Freeform made-for-TV-movie. (Yes, we're talking about ghost stories).

As long as there have been celebrities in La La Land there have been creepy tales floating around the city. Whether it's a set seemingly occupied by a gang of ghosts, or an A-lister experiencing their own frightening encounter, no one is immune from dark magic this time of year.