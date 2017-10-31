With Stranger Things Season 2, Noah Schnapp Became a Star

Noah Schnapp—who knew? Apparently the folks behind Stranger Things new the 13-year-old actor had the chops to pull off the emotional arc in season two.

"When we hired him, we knew he was incredible and we knew we were going to under utilize him in season one. We just said to him, trust us, you're time is coming. Well, season two got here and his time came and he crushes. He completely, utterly crushes," director and executive producer Shawn Levy said.