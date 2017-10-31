Rose McGowan Faces Arrest Warrant for Alleged Drug Possession

Rose McGowan, a key voice in the movement to speak out against sexual harassment and assault following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, now faces a warrant out for her arrest.

According to the Associated Press (via Vulture), an arrest warrant was issued for the Charmed star for a felony drug possession charge. Based on Vulture's reports, the warrant was the result of a January police investigation of McGowan's personal belongings, which she reportedly left on a United flight. Following the investigation, which took place at Washington Dulles International Airport, police said McGowan's belongings tested positive for narcotics. According to the article, the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority Police Department obtained the warrant Feb. 1.