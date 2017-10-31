BREAKING!

Wendy Williams Faints on Live TV: "That Was Not a Stunt"

Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams gave viewers quite a scare on Halloween.

In a segment from Tuesday's episode of her syndicated daytime talk show, Williams introduced her annual "How You Booin'?" costume contest. "We do it every year," she began. "It's always a lot of fun." Looking a little green, Williams began to slur her words. "Let's get started. Our first guest…" Unable to continue, the host's eyes widened as she gasped for air and eventually fainted; a crewmember rushed onstage to help her as the camera panned away from the stage.

After a long commercial break, Williams—dressed as Lady Liberty—returned to the air. "That was not a stunt," she promised. "I overheated and did pass out, but I'm a champ and I'm back." She then propped herself up on a podium and announced the winners of the costume contest.

Can We Talk?! 6 Times Wendy Williams Became a Real-Life Hot Topic

E! News has reached out to a rep for The Wendy Williams Show for an update on her condition. Tuesday's guests included Jerry O'Connell and National Wildlife Federation's David Mizejewski.

After footage from Williams' incident went viral on social media, former talk show host Queen Latifah sent her public support via Twitter, writing, "Prayers up for the Sister Wendy Williams!"

Story developing...

