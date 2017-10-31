Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez: 4 Things We Learned About Their Romance in Vanity Fair

2. Their First Date Was a Slow Burn

In late January, they agreed to meet up for dinner at the Hotel Bel Air. "He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative! I think he thought I was going to be this loud person, but I'm not. I just listen," Lopez tells the magazine. "So he's talking, talking about his plans, about how he had just retired from baseball, about how he saw himself getting married again, all these things you wouldn't normally talk about on a first date."

Looking back on that first dinner, Lopez says, "I don't know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, 'No, I don't drink,' and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute."

Rodriguez confesses he "didn't know" if it was a date. "Maybe we were seeing each other at night because of her work schedule. I went in uneasy, not knowing her situation. It would be incredibly productive for me to sit with one of the smartest, greatest women in the world, especially for a guy like me who is coming through tough times, rehabbing himself, re-establishing himself to folks out there. I thought it would be a win-win no matter what."

Eventually, Lopez clued him in to the fact that they were, indeed, on a date.

"She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single. I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text," Rodriguez says. It read, "You look sexy AF." They both laugh. "And then it took a turn," Lopez recalls. "The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate. No, really! The fire alarm went off!"