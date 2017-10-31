Farrah Abraham Claims Viacom Fired Her From Teen Mom OG Because She's an Adult Entertainer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Farrah Abraham allegedly got the axe and she's not pleased.
The reality star issued a lengthy public statement on social media late Monday, in which she claimed she was fired from MTV's Teen Mom OG because of her work in adult entertainment. The 26-year-old, who has appeared in all seven seasons of the show since its debut in 2009, alleged the show "exploited" her and her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia.
"Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn't help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private !" she began in her public remarks. "Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen's clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN's & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today 'my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press.'"
Abraham went on to say it was "sad" that "such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent" because of alleged "sex-shaming" and "hate crimes" against her, whom she described as a "professional, hard-working, honest mother."
MTV
Abraham continued to criticize Viacom for its alleged treatment of her while standing behind her work as an adult entertainer. "I'm proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them," she wrote.
"Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for-I will never be broken by hateful wrong people," she continued.
Before signing off, the reality star noted she wants to write a book about the business lessons she's learned and the experiences she's gained from working in reality TV.
"Get out there [and] keep being you!" she encouraged her fans. "[You're] much better [than] all the politics & the people at the top who could never be at the top if it wasn't for you! #godisgood."
E! News has reached out to MTV.