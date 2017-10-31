Ellen DeGeneres' "Karla Kardashian" Announces She's Pregnant, Too

As a fake family member, DeGeneres claimed she had "breaking news" about another Kardashian sister.

"I'm not supposed to tell anyone, but I don't care because I'm part of the family," she said. "Kourtney is also pregnant as well."

That's when Kourtney Kardashian walked on to the stage to set the record straight.

"Stop making up rumors about me," Kourtney told her fake sister. "I'm not pregnant." Kourtney previously confirmed she's not pregnant after she was interviewed for Grazia magazine.

"I confused you with Kendall," DeGeneres said, "because Kendall is pregnant and I know that for a fact."

Joining the family reunion, Kendall Jenner walked out and told the host, "I'm not pregnant either."

But these weren't the only celebrities to stop by the Ellen show. Former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah also made an appearance and came dressed up as Shaquille O'Neal's cousin, who DeGeneres joked was Karla's baby daddy.