Mila Kunis' Daughter Wyatt Thinks the Actress Gets "Hair and Makeup Done for a Living"

Mila Kunis' mini-me has no idea what "mama" does for a living.

The actress appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to promote her new comedy, A Bad Moms Christmas, where guest host Shaquille O'Neal chided her for giving Santa Claus a lap dance and cursing out Kenny G in the movie. Given Mila's mature movie roles, will her daughter Wyatt Kutcher ever get to see her act onscreen? "Ooh, I don't know," Mila said. "I don't know!"

"It's weird, because there are billboards everywhere in L.A. right now, and in the billboard I'm wearing a Santa hat. And my daughter has no clue what I do for a living. She kind of thinks that mommy gets hair and makeup done for a living—that's what I do. Because she comes to the hair and makeup trailer, and then she leaves. She saw this billboard of me with the Santa hat and she says, 'Huh! That's silly. Why is mommy wearing a Santa hat?' I was like, 'I don't know.' I don't know how to even explain to her what I do for a living, so I don't know when she's going to see any of my movies, because none of them are OK," said Mila, who has starred in Black Swan, Ted and other films. "None of them! I clearly don't make movies for children, you guys."