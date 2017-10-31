Why The Flash Feels Like a Whole New Show in Season 4

The Flash promised us it was lightening up in season four, and it has delivered.

The three episodes that have aired so far have been The Flash at its funniest, its silliest, and its quickest, highlighting both the absurdity of this world filled with wacky superpowers and the sweetness of the relationships at its core. After how dark and angsty last season got, it's like it's a completely different show, which is entirely on purpose.

"My goal for the year was that people would think I got fired and they brought somebody new on," executive producer Andrew Kreisberg joked to reporters after a screening of this week's episode. "I think there's a public perception that we felt like we needed to make a course correction after last season, and for us it was really that we just don't want to keep doing the same thing that we've always done."