Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Break Up: What Went Wrong?

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's romance has come to an end.
Earlier today, E! News confirmed that the talented duo recently called it quits after 10 months of dating. As you likely could have guessed, fans of the couple immediately had questions about the surprise break up.
Before you speculate that there's a whole lot of drama involved with this duo, one source says it's just not the case.
"It was more of a mutual break up. They were distant because of work," an insider shared with E! News. "It didn't end in a bad way. The relationship was basically over before Justin Bieber and Selena hung out."
"Abel is not upset about Selena and Justin hanging out," our source continued. "Their relationship was over before they were hanging out. Abel is not dwelling over anything."
Other sources tell E! News that Selena ultimately decided it would be best if they broke up.
"The distance was ok in the beginning and they were trying to make it work but then Selena really needed more than what The Weeknd could give her. She needed him more present. The fights were not huge just happening more often as time went on," one source shared.
Another insider added, " Selena and Abel both agreed that this relationship wasn't going to work due to his busy schedule, but Selena was the one who wanted to end it. She didn't feel secure while he was away, and the schedule conflicts got very exhausting for her."
Selena and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) first got fans talking when they were spotted kissing outside L.A. hotspot Giorgio Baldi in January.
Their love story would also take them to the Coachella Music Festival, 2017 Met Gala and New York Fashion Week.
"They are still talking and will remain friends," a source explained to us. "They have been very grown-up about it."
"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the insider added. "They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor."
