Rejoice, We Are Getting Even More Grey's Anatomy This Season!

Paging Grey's fans, we've got some good news for you.
ABC has ordered additional episodes of Grey's Anatomy for the 2017-18 season, meaning we're going to get a grand total of 24 episodes this season. Huzzah!
But that's not the only good news, as the network also announced two others shows have also received additional orders: Black-ish and American Housewife also received two episode pick-ups, bringing their total number of episodes to 24.
Yep, it's a good day to be a fan of an ABC show.
Both sitcoms moved time-slots this season, and the move clearly worked out for both of them. Black-ish's spinoff, Grown-ish, focusing on Yara Shahidi's character Zoe, will debut on Jan. 3 on Freeform.
Currently in its 14th season, Grey's will also celebrate its 300th episode this year.
The news of Grey's two extra episodes comes on the heels of the latest major departure on the show: Martin Henderson checked out of Grey Sloan Memorial for good, with his character Nathan Riggs running off to Los Angeles (giving us shades of Addison Montgomery) now that he'd been reunited with his long-lost (and presumed dead) love, Megan Hunt.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC, while Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and American Housewife airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.