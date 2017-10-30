Rejoice, We Are Getting Even More Grey's Anatomy This Season!

Paging Grey's fans, we've got some good news for you.

ABC has ordered additional episodes of Grey's Anatomy for the 2017-18 season, meaning we're going to get a grand total of 24 episodes this season. Huzzah!

But that's not the only good news, as the network also announced two others shows have also received additional orders: Black-ish and American Housewife also received two episode pick-ups, bringing their total number of episodes to 24.

Yep, it's a good day to be a fan of an ABC show.