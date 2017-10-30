Matthew Morrison Gushes Over Fatherhood: "It's Just a Beautiful Transformation in My Life"

Matthew Morrison is locked, loaded and ready for diaper duty.
The Glee alum arrived to Poppy nightclub in a "proud papa" costume for his 8th annual Halloween party to make a quick appearance before he dashed home to be with his model wife Renee Puente, and newborn son, Revel James Makai Morrison.
The annual celeb-filled party—which was planned in a record two weeks—celebrated the spooky holiday and the star's 39th birthday in typical fashion with a barrage of A-list guests and great costumes.
According to his Instagram, Morrison dressed as a "sherpapa" who is described as a "strong family leader, guide, and protector of our children's future. It is also a term of endearment for a beloved father or grandfather."
It's very fitting for the new father who explained to E! News exclusively that the birth of his first child two weeks ago has been a "beautiful transformation in my life."
Backgrid
Morrison says the first weeks have been a "whirlwind" with a lot of firsts—like seeing his son shed actual tears, which had yet to happen.
The Broadway star said that on the day of the party, "We put him in the car seat and he hates that thing—so he had some real tears today."
The star also gave some insight as to how he and his wife chose their first son's special name.
He explained that they knew they wanted an "R" name for a boy and an "M" name for a girl, but were careful to choose a name that wasn't "weird."
"We wanted to revel in our child and we were like, Revel, that is just so cool and we will call him Rev for short," he explained to us.
As for fatherhood, the actor said that it "is something I have been ready for." One thing he wasn't ready for? "The blowouts in his diapers—that has been pretty surprising to me," he joked.
Congratulations again to the new dad and one special celebration.
