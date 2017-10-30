Lindsey Stirling Suffers Dancing With the Stars Injury: Will She Be Able to Perform?

This isn't a trick: The ballroom may be down a star on Halloween.
Lindsey Stirling was rushed to the hospital after injuring her rib during a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal a show rep has confirmed to E! News, possibly putting her future in the competition in jeopardy.
As first reported by TMZ Sports, Lindsey suffered the injury while practicing with professional partner Mark Ballas on Sunday, which was later diagnosed as a blunt rib injury and potential separation.
Whether or not Lindsey will be able to perform during tonight's Halloween episode, which also features the first team dances of the season, has yet to be decided. If she's unable to perform, Lindsey and Mark will have to forfeit and drop out of the competition.
ABC
Lindsey hinted at how intense her rehearsals had been in a tweet posted on Sunday. "Practice this week has been really intense. I've been doing full tour rehearsals and full
#dwts rehearsals," she wrote, adding that Mark keeps her "laughing."
The violinist has been a frontrunner since the season began, and she received the perfect score of the season last week for her sci-fi tango.
As for how they w re planning to top their perfect score, Mark told E! News, "The reality is you're kind of hitting the reset button every week…I try not to compare the dances…I kind of just take it on as it comes. We'll be working just as hard, and hopefully it'll be fun."
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery!
Lindsey isn't the first celeb to suffer an injury in season 25: Property Brothers star Drew Scott pulled his hamstring earlier in the season.
DWTS airs tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC.