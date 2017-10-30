Lindsey Stirling Suffers Dancing With the Stars Injury: Will She Be Able to Perform?

This isn't a trick: The ballroom may be down a star on Halloween.

Lindsey Stirling was rushed to the hospital after injuring her rib during a Dancing With the Stars rehearsal a show rep has confirmed to E! News, possibly putting her future in the competition in jeopardy.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, Lindsey suffered the injury while practicing with professional partner Mark Ballas on Sunday, which was later diagnosed as a blunt rib injury and potential separation.

Whether or not Lindsey will be able to perform during tonight's Halloween episode, which also features the first team dances of the season, has yet to be decided. If she's unable to perform, Lindsey and Mark will have to forfeit and drop out of the competition.