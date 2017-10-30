Demi Lovato Gives Us Serious Princess Protection Program Vibes on Ellen

She sure knows how to rock a lot of tulle!

Demi Lovato was giving her longtime fans serious Princess Protection Program vibes when she was got all gussied up to be a "prize model" for the "What's in the Box?" segment on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Host Ellen DeGenerestold audience members that she had stumbled upon the former Disney Channel star clad in a blue ballgown, tiara and white gloves while wandering around the lot and recruited her to be on her show.

First, the singer, who starred as a literal spoiled princess in the Disney Channel movie with on-and-off pal Selena Gomez back in 2009, had a quick rundown of the responsibilities of a prize model and quickly set off to reveal the prizes with a flourish.