The Weeknd ''Upset'' Over Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Hanging Out ''Twice in the Same Week''

When Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted hanging out last week, we were told The Weeknd was fine with it...but apparently things have changed.
As we confirmed earlier today, Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) decided to split sometime last week, and while we're told Bieber was "no factor" in their breakup, a source tells us the "Starboy" singer isn't stoked to see them spending so much time together.
Not only was Bieber photographed hanging out at Gomez's house last weekend, they were also spotted enjoying breakfast at JOi Cafe in Westlake Village, Calif., on Sunday—just a few days after Gomez and The Weeknd called it quits.
Now, a source tells E! News, "Abel is upset about Selena hanging out with Justin, especially twice in the same week."
Still, we're told Gomez and Bieber are just friends.
"Selena and Justin have reconnected because they have gone through similar stuff in the past couple years with being physically and mentally exhausted from touring and just dealing with the anxiety and pressure of growing up in the public eye," another source told us. "They have always had a strong connection, and they are leaning on each other as friends. They are both there for each other to talk and support one another."
Though there's nothing romantic going on between them right now, our insider adds things could "change at any moment."
As you know, Gomez and Bieber dated for three years before splitting up in 2014, continuing their on-and-off relationship for a few years until Gomez started seeing The Weeknd in January.
However, after Gomez had surgery for a kidney transplant in her continued battle against Lupus, the exes reconnected.
"They both have a long history with each other so they will always have a place in their heart for one another," another source explained of their reunion last week.
As for Gomez and The Weeknd, their split was a longtime coming and had nothing to do with Bieber. In fact, they began having conversations about the future of their relationship over the summer.
"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," an insider said in confirming their split. "They are still talking and will remain friends. They have been very grown-up about it."