Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 3: "It's a Boy!"

Blue means boy!

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker took to Instagram today to reveal the sex of baby No. 3. The Eric & Jessie stars revealed the exciting news in an adorable family video'

"You ready to figure out who's in mommy's tummy? Let's open it!" Jessie says to daughter Vivianne and son Eric Jr. before she and Eric open a box filled with blue balloons.

"It's a boy!" Jessie exclaims as the blue balloons float out. "It's a baby boy!"

Jessie gives Eric a big hug and kiss as they celebrate the news. "Two stinking boys!" Jessie laughs.