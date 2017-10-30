Tiffany Haddish Fights Dirty in Hilarious PSA About Hand Washing

A clean man is a good man—so says Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish.

The funny lady took to a public restroom to see if people really do wash hands after using the bathroom for a hilarious PSA for Method about hand washing called "Fight Dirty."

What did Tiff find out? Turns out a lot of people are kinda monsters when it comes to washing their hands.

In the PSA, the 37-year-old spies on unknowing bathroom goers and mocks the ones who opt to skip the post-potty step.

While watching one of the non-washers, she said to the camera, "You go back to the wall with the rest of the nasty men! You did not wash—he did not wash his hands!"

After a few bad apples, Tiffany eventually lathered up to show 'em how it's done.

"Sometimes you’ve got to just lead by example," the actress said.