How Well Does Dancing With the Stars Cast Know Halloween? Jenna Johnson Puts Them to the Test

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.
How incredible was Movie Night last week? It was a pretty crazy night of quick changes for me. I was a 1950s Hollywood starlet in the opening number and went straight into a steampunk Western look. Next was a gorgeous contemporary performance with Shania Twain, then went right into a Broadway showgirl routine and we ended the night as futuristic robots.
Those robot contacts were NO joke, omg. I've never worn contacts before and the process was pretty nerve-wracking, especially since I had six minutes to change out of my previous outfit, redo my hair, have someone calmly try to poke contacts into my eye and then run on stage with 20 seconds to spare! But we got them in and it turned out to be a fire dance! I loved the contacts so much that at the end of the night the makeup department let me take them home with me. Catch me out on the town with them on :)
I was pretty sad to see Nick Lachey go home. He definitely became one of my favorite celebrities we've had on the show, he's so down to earth and a really, really nice guy.
I thought Lindsey Stirling had by far her best dance yet, she's a real contender this season and definitely winner material! Jordan Fisher has yet to disappoint too, he can literally do anything. And you guys, I think Terrell Owens is the dark horse in this competition. Each week he keeps getting better and improving! Last week was one of my favorite numbers they have done. Mark my words, and I said it first, I think he is going to be in the finals.
Tonight is Halloween Night on DWTS and hold on because things are about to get spooky! We've got werewolves, skeletons, zombies, vampires, ghosts, clowns and everything else that's going to give you goose bumps. Halloween night holds a special place in my heart because exactly a year ago, I was filling in for an injured Sharna Burgess and I danced a Suicide Squad inspired Viennese Waltz. It since has received almost 10 million views on YouTube and was also my first time receiving a perfect score. It was epic and a night I will never forget!
Gearing up for this Halloween, I wanted to do a little trivia with some of my favorite dancing friends. I was quite educated on this scary holiday while looking up these questions, but some of my co-dancers not so much! Check it out in the video up top.
