Zendaya Found the Perfect $6 Nail Polish

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Demi Lovato

Best Skin Serums Based on Your Celebrity Spirit Animal

ESC: Jessica Alba

You're Doing It Wrong: Getting Rid of Dry Skin

ESC: Vanessa Grimaldi

What's in The Bachelor Vanessa Grimaldi's Makeup Bag?

ESC: Must do Monday, Zendaya

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

When the manicurist says, "Pick your nail color," it's easy to get anxiety, even if you want nude polish.

There are so many choices in every color scheme. And, standing in front of a wall of polish, testing each one against your skin is a grueling process. That's why once you find that perfect nude or light pink tone, you read the bottom of the bottle for the quirky, yet catchy, name of the color and pray that you remember on your next visit.

Zendaya knows the struggle, so when she found the perfect nude, she documented it on her website

"Trust I know how hard it is to find a nude nail polish that looks bomb with your skin tone," she shared. "I've tried a ton but there's one shade I've fallen in love with."

ESC: Zendaya for MDM

CoverGirl Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss in Daisy Bloom 30, $6.30

The CoverGirl ambassador is referring to the Outlast Stay Brilliant polish from the brand. The color is similar to the star's complexion with a pink-to-brown tone that is more translucent than opaque once applied (you can find nudes for other skin tones on her website, as well). It also features a built-in top coat, promising a high gloss finish that can last up to a week.

For $6 and a stress-free visit to the nail salon, it's worth a try!  

RELATED ARTICLE:  Best Shampoos & Conditioners, Based on Celebrity Hair Textures

RELATED ARTICLE:  Why You'll Never Catch Kate Middleton Wearing Red Nail Polish

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zendaya , Life/Style , Beauty , Must-Do Mondays , Style Collective
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.