Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Split After 10 Months: ''It's Been Hard for Months''

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) have called it quits.

E! News can confirm the duo—who started dating in January—have decided to go their separate ways, and it was a decision that was a long time coming. In fact, a source tells us they've been discussing the fate of their relationship since the summer.

"It's been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it's been hard for months," the insider tells us. "They have been open and honest about it and where they were going. Distance definitely played a factor."

As we saw throughout the European leg of The Weeknd's tour, Gomez always made an effort to attend his shows. However, when she began filming in New York and he continued in his tour, things got more difficult.

"They are still talking and will remain friends," our source adds. "They have been very grown-up about it."

The news comes as no major surprise, considering Gomez's recent hang outs with her ex, Justin Bieber. However, our insider says Bieber "did not play a factor" in Gomez's relationship with The Weeknd coming to an end.

The Weeknd, Selena Gomez, NYFW 2017, Harpers Bazaar Party

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

As we reported earlier, Gomez and Bieber were spotted hanging out at Gomez's home last weekend and again this weekend, grabbing breakfast and attending church together in Westlake Village, Calif.

Our source said Gomez and The Weeknd split before she met up with Bieber on Sunday and further confirmed there's "nothing romantic" going on between them. Still, another source noted that The Weeknd was "upset" to see them hanging out "twice in the same week."

Meanwhile, Gomez and The Weeknd first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in January. After that, they took their romance public, often photographed showing major PDA at events and dinners across the globe.

They attended Coachella Music and Arts Festival together as well as the 2017 Met Gala. Most recently, the couple shared a sweet moment at New York Fashion Week in September, smooching on the carpet ahead of the Harper's Bazaar party.

The Weeknd previously dated Bella Hadid for a year before they split in Nov. 2016, and Gomez dated Bieber for three years, from 2011 to 2014.

