Fur Coats, Blankets and Bags: How Khloe Kardashian Keeps Her Baby Bump Hidden

Khloe Kardashian is performing a camouflaging act.

A month after news broke that the reality star is expecting her first child with beau Tristan Thompson, the mama-to-be managed to keep a relatively low profile until she popped up in the Big Apple to do press for the 1-year-anniversary of her denim line, Good American.

To the delight of fans, KoKo was making more public appearances, but that didn't mean any signs of a baby bump were going to be front and center. Instead, the star has been keeping her midsection concealed with help from the likes of purses, blankets, fur coats and even her famous sisters.

Take a look: