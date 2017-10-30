Sabrina the Teenage Witch Cast Reunites in L.A.—and Some of the Stars Meet for the First Time

L.A. Comic Con got extra magical over the weekend.
On Saturday, the cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch got together for a special reunion panel as a treat to fans from when the show ran for seven years, between 1996 and 2003.
Melissa Joan Hart, who played the titular witch, posted a string of Instagram photos that caused all her fans to go green with jealousy. On an Instagram live video during the panel, Hart announced that this panel was particularly special as it was the first time many of the cast had ever met, depending on if they were part of the early years of the show or of the later college years edition.
Hart was joined by Nate Richert, Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick, Soleil Moon Frye, David Lascher, Elisa Donovan, Alimi Ballard, and Nick Bakay, who voiced Sabrina's sassy and dry-witted cat Salem. Fans gave the cast a roaring applause for their first reunion in 20 years.
Fans were mostly interested in their beloved characters and what they'd be doing after so many years since they last saw them.
Richert, who played Sabrina's love-interest, thought that the two characters would be happily married with a teenager of their own by now. Hart added that they would have "probably started our own, like, Hogwarts. Started our own little witch school, maybe foster some children that are part mortal, part witch, and [teach them] how to navigate that world."
What age do you get a letter for that magical school?!
Sabrina's aunts, played by Broderick and Rhea, weren't too optimistic about grand life plans.
Broderick, who played Aunt Zelda, thought her character would be "driving an Uber in the other realm." Rhea, who played Aunt Hilda said, "I think it's so sad; I think I probably live with Salem alone somewhere and pine for Drell."
Hopefully Zelda and Hilda have fared slightly better than the actors thought, for the sake of their loyal fans.
Bakay said he was sure Salem "is still consigned to being a cat for trying to take over the world. I think he's into Soduku. I think he's into role playing, the whole thing."
Now that's a prediction we can get behind.
The CW network recently announced plans to launch The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as a spinoff of the popular show Riverdale. The new Sabrina will be much different though, framed as a drama with very dark undertones. Hart and the cast made it clear that they were not going to be involved in the upcoming spinoff.
At least we got to see the whole cast together this past weekend. Time to watch some old episodes and start practicing our spells.