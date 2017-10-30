What's in The Bachelor Vanessa Grimaldi's Makeup Bag?

You may be surprised to hear that The Bachelor contestants receive little to no beauty assistance on set. They are solely responsible for those glittering eyes, matte faces and perfected pouts.

For most people, the exposure to American viewers, pressure to look perfect and bright camera lights may be enough to make you pack it up. But, with the promise of love, the contestants learn how to make it work fast. Vanessa Grimaldi, who recently ended her engagement with The Bachelor of season 21, Nick Viall, certainly made it work.

"People think it's so glamorous; you get your makeup done and your hair done and you sleep," she told E! News. "We don't any of those things. We have to learn how to do those things on our own, and make sure they last the entire day. You can be ready for 3pm, but the rose ceremonies only start when the sun sets, like 7 or 8 o'clock."