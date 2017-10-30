Maryse Demands Some "Respect" From Nia Jax on Total Divas Season Premiere: See Their Heated Fight!

Maryse is throwing down the gauntlet!

Things get heated on the season seven premiere of Total Divas Wednesday night. New Divas star Nia Jax is prepping for her first Gauntlet match and makes the mistake of asking Maryse the wrong question. Let's just say she better put some respect on her name!

"Have you ever done a Gauntlet match?" Nia asks Maryse innocently. But that definitely was not the right way to ask her. "You're kidding me, right?" Maryse asks incredulously.